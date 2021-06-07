Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Desert Knights' hold change of command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    'Desert Knights' hold change of command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    KUWAIT

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    "Desert Knight" Soldiers of the 595th Transportation Brigade (SDDC) and guests watch as Maj. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, the commanding general of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, passes the brigade's colors to Col. Ricardo L. Sierra-Guzman, the incoming commander at the July 6, 2021 change of command ceremony. Sierra-Guzman succeeds Col. Michael E. Ludwick, whose daughter Gracie, 14, recorded her singing the National Anthem for the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 07:52
    Photo ID: 6723210
    VIRIN: 210706-A-VQ285-101
    Resolution: 3274x2339
    Size: 792.28 KB
    Location: KW
    This work, 'Desert Knights' hold change of command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command
    595th Transportation Brigade (SDDC)

