"Desert Knight" Soldiers of the 595th Transportation Brigade (SDDC) and guests watch as Maj. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, the commanding general of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, passes the brigade's colors to Col. Ricardo L. Sierra-Guzman, the incoming commander at the July 6, 2021 change of command ceremony. Sierra-Guzman succeeds Col. Michael E. Ludwick, whose daughter Gracie, 14, recorded her singing the National Anthem for the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 07:52 Photo ID: 6723210 VIRIN: 210706-A-VQ285-101 Resolution: 3274x2339 Size: 792.28 KB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Desert Knights' hold change of command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.