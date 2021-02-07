Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAF Atsugi Transient Aircraft Line (T-Line) Division [Image 2 of 3]

    NAF Atsugi Transient Aircraft Line (T-Line) Division

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210702-N-VI040-1028 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July, 02 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ronmel Quijano, assigned to the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Air Operations Department’s Transient Aircraft Line (T-Line) Division, directs a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III following its arrival onboard the installation July 02, 2021. T-Line Division daily operations consist but are not limited to ramp checks, light checks, flight checks and safety protocols to ensure that everything is in working order, as well as working to get all aircraft in position on the airfield. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 04:43
    Photo ID: 6723110
    VIRIN: 210702-N-VI040-1028
    Resolution: 6757x4510
    Size: 12.91 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Transient Aircraft Line (T-Line) Division [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Globemaster III
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    T-Line Division

