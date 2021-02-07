NAF Atsugi Transient Aircraft Line (T-Line) Division

210702-N-VI040-1015 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July, 02 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ronmel Quijano, assigned to the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Air Operations Department’s Transient Aircraft Line (T-Line) Division, directs a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III following its arrival onboard the installation July 02, 2021. T-Line Division daily operations consist but are not limited to ramp checks, light checks, flight checks and safety protocols to ensure that everything is in working order, as well as working to get all aircraft in position on the airfield. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

