CFAO Office Call

KADENA, Japan (Jul. 7, 2021) Takuma Kajita, Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Okinawa Liaison Office deputy chief left, and Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, exchange business cards during an office call at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jul. 7, 2021. Part of this image has been blurred for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

