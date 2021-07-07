Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Office Call [Image 2 of 2]

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Jul. 7, 2021) Takuma Kajita, Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Okinawa Liaison Office deputy chief left, and Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, exchange business cards during an office call at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jul. 7, 2021. Part of this image has been blurred for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 03:26
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Office Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    MOFA
    CFAO

