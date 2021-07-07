KADENA, Japan (Jul. 7, 2021) Takuma Kajita, Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Okinawa Liaison Office deputy chief left, and Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, stand for a photo before an office call at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jul. 7, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 03:25
|Photo ID:
|6723075
|VIRIN:
|210707-N-QY759-0021
|Resolution:
|7153x5109
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Office Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT