Marines with Combat Assault Company (CAC) stand in formation for final dismissal at the company deactivation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 1, 2021. The ceremony commemorated the history and legacy of CAC, while representing progress toward Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 19:40
|Photo ID:
|6722837
|VIRIN:
|210701-M-IA005-1015
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.81 MB
|Location:
|MCBH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210701 CAC DEACTIVATION CEREMONY [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
