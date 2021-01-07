Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210701 CAC DEACTIVATION CEREMONY [Image 2 of 4]

    210701 CAC DEACTIVATION CEREMONY

    MCBH, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy S. Brady, commanding officer, 3d Marines, addresses troops at the Combat Assault Company (CAC) deactivation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 1, 2021. The ceremony commemorated the history and legacy of CAC, while representing progress toward Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    VIRIN: 210701-M-IA005-1012
    CAC
    Marines
    3rd Marine Regiment
    Force Design 2030

