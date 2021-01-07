U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy S. Brady, commanding officer, 3d Marines, addresses troops at the Combat Assault Company (CAC) deactivation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 1, 2021. The ceremony commemorated the history and legacy of CAC, while representing progress toward Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 19:42 Photo ID: 6722835 VIRIN: 210701-M-IA005-1012 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 8.14 MB Location: MCBH, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210701 CAC DEACTIVATION CEREMONY [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.