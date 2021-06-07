Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III stands with Saudi Arabia Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman and Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Ambassador to the United States, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 6, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
This work, US host Saudi Arabia Vice Minister of Defense [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
