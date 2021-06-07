US host Saudi Arabia Vice Minister of Defense

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III stands with Saudi Arabia Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 6, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 13:56
    Saudi Arabia
    Secretary of Defense
    SecDefAustin

