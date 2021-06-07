COL Chasteen Final Flight

U.S. Army Col. Chad Chasteen, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence chief of staff, receives a traditional wet down by his family with the help of Fort Rucker firefighters after his final flight in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Rucker, Alabama July 6, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

