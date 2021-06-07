Family and friends of U.S. Army Col. Chad Chasteen look on as he lands a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter completing his final flight at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, Fort Rucker, Alabama, July 6, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 12:38
|Photo ID:
|6722150
|VIRIN:
|210706-A-LO141-145
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COL Chasteen Final Flight [Image 2 of 2], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT