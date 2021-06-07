Family and friends of U.S. Army Col. Chad Chasteen look on as he lands a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter completing his final flight at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, Fort Rucker, Alabama, July 6, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 12:38 Photo ID: 6722150 VIRIN: 210706-A-LO141-145 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.97 MB Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COL Chasteen Final Flight [Image 2 of 2], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.