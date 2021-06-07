Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COL Chasteen Final Flight [Image 2 of 2]

    COL Chasteen Final Flight

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Kelly Morris 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Family and friends of U.S. Army Col. Chad Chasteen look on as he lands a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter completing his final flight at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, Fort Rucker, Alabama, July 6, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COL Chasteen Final Flight [Image 2 of 2], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

