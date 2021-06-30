Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force commander deepens bond with Turkish local national [Image 10 of 11]

    Third Air Force commander deepens bond with Turkish local national

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, receives a haircut from Ömer Özdemir, Army and Air Force Exchange Service barber, during his visit to Incirlik AB, Turkey, June 30, 2021. Since his previous assignment as the senior defense official and defense attache in Ankara, Reed has developed a close bond with Özdemir over the past three years. Given his previous assignment, Reed understands the importance of the U.S.-Turkish alliance to fostering stability and deterring aggression throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

    NATO
    USAFE
    U.S. Air Force
    European Command
    Third Air Force
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces in Africa

