Third Air Force commander deepens bond with Turkish local national

Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, receives a haircut from Ömer Özdemir, Army and Air Force Exchange Service barber, during his visit to Incirlik AB, Turkey, June 30, 2021. Since his previous assignment as the senior defense official and defense attache in Ankara, Reed has developed a close bond with Özdemir over the past three years. Given his previous assignment, Reed understands the importance of the U.S.-Turkish alliance to fostering stability and deterring aggression throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

