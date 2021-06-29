U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Vasquez, team medic with the 404th Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) battalion and U.S. Army Cpt. Jessica Campion, right, a public health nurse with the Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) functional specialty team, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, demonstrate how to splint a fracture during a first aid class at Solidarte Feminine June 29, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. Soldiers with the CA-EA functional specialty team and the 404th CA-EA battalion provided basic first aid training and held English discussion groups over the course of a month in an effort to empower the women at Solidarte Feminine as part of the Women, Peace and Security program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 02:28 Photo ID: 6721545 VIRIN: 210629-F-YK577-1030 Resolution: 3998x2999 Size: 2.04 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.