U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Vasquez, team medic with the 404th Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) battalion, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, leads a first aid class on fractures at Solidarte Feminine June 29, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. Soldiers with the CA-EA functional specialty team and the 404th CA-EA battalion provided basic first aid training and held English discussion groups over the course of a month in an effort to empower the women at Solidarte Feminine as part of the Women, Peace and Security program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

