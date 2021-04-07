Chief Musician Casey Campbell from Lubbock, Texas, performs with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Rehoboth Beach, De., during the town's annual Fourth of July celebration
|07.04.2021
|07.05.2021 21:57
|6721473
|210704-N-OA196-0708
|6016x4016
|15.2 MB
|REHOBOTH, DE, US
|2
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
