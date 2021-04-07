Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July [Image 3 of 11]

    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July

    REHOBOTH, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Senior Chief Musician Laura Grantier from Denham Springs, La., performs a Benny Goodman medley with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Rehoboth Beach, De., during the town's annual Fourth of July celebration

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 21:57
    Photo ID: 6721464
    VIRIN: 210704-N-OA196-0580
    Resolution: 5371x3574
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: REHOBOTH, DE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Celebrates Fourth of July

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Rehoboth
    Fourth of July
    Delware
    Navy Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT