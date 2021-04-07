IWOARG Conducts Strait Transit

210704-N-NQ285-1024_2

BAB AL MENDEB STRAIT (July 4, 2021) Dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transits the Bab al Mandeb Strait, July 4. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.05.2021 10:59 Photo ID: 6721207 VIRIN: 210704-N-NQ285-1024 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.85 MB Location: AT SEA