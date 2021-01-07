Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 10]

    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations

    AT SEA

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210701-N-NQ285-1100
    RED SEA (July 1, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Nobles, assigned to dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signals to an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), during flight operations, July 1. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 10:59
    Photo ID: 6721205
    VIRIN: 210701-N-NQ285-1100
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carter Hall Conducts RAS with USNS William McLean
    Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise
    Carter Hall Conducts RAS with USNS William McLean
    Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise
    Carter Hall Operates in the Red Sea
    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations
    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations
    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations
    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations
    IWOARG Conducts Strait Transit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT