210701-N-NQ285-1100
RED SEA (July 1, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Nobles, assigned to dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signals to an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), during flight operations, July 1. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2021 10:59
|Photo ID:
|6721205
|VIRIN:
|210701-N-NQ285-1100
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT