Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021 [Image 25 of 27]

    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Staff, Faculty, Students and guests join to celebrate the nation's 245th birthday on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., July 4, 2021. The event was held to celebrate independence, freedom, and as our Founding Fathers idea that, “the idea that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” .(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 11:03
    Photo ID: 6721202
    VIRIN: 210704-F-VO743-1026
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 7.96 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021 [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021
    IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    U.S. Army South
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    4th of July
    IADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT