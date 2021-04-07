Inter-American Defense College Staff, Faculty, Students and guests join to celebrate the nation's 245th birthday on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., July 4, 2021. The event was held to celebrate independence, freedom, and as our Founding Fathers idea that, “the idea that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” .(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.05.2021 11:02 Photo ID: 6721196 VIRIN: 210704-F-VO743-1019 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 12.67 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IADC 4th of July Celebration 2021 [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.