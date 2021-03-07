Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Roosevelt

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    NORWEGIAN SEA (July 4, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), left, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Royal navy Tide-class replenishment oiler Tiderace (A 137), July 4, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 05:59
    Photo ID: 6721006
    VIRIN: 210703-N-CJ510-0151
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt

    TAGS

    RAS
    6th Fleet
    replenishment-at-sea
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt

