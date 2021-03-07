NORWEGIAN SEA (July 4, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jesse Chavez, right, shoots shot line to the Royal navy Tide-class replenishment oiler Tiderace (A 137) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), July 4, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

