210625-N-OI940-1074

RED SEA (June 25, 2021) Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) perform maintenance on a UH-1 Huey helicopter on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) in the Red Sea, June 25. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.05.2021 03:01 Photo ID: 6720904 VIRIN: 210625-N-OI940-1074 Resolution: 4032x2880 Size: 1.12 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Maintenance on San Antonio's Flight Deck [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.