Helicopter Maintenance on San Antonio's Flight Deck

RED SEA (June 25, 2021) Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) perform maintenance on a UH-1 Huey helicopter on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) in the Red Sea, June 25. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)
