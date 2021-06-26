SAN Antonio LCAC Operations

210626-N-OI940-1023
RED SEA (June 26, 2021) Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 71, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, operates in formation with amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), not pictured, June 26. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|RED SEA
