210626-N-OI940-1023

RED SEA (June 26, 2021) Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 71, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, operates in formation with amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), not pictured, June 26. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.05.2021 03:01 Photo ID: 6720903 VIRIN: 210626-N-OI940-1023 Resolution: 3721x2658 Size: 988.28 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAN Antonio LCAC Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.