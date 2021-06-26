Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAN Antonio LCAC Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN Antonio LCAC Operations

    RED SEA

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210626-N-OI940-1023
    RED SEA (June 26, 2021) Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 71, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, operates in formation with amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), not pictured, June 26. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 03:01
    Photo ID: 6720903
    VIRIN: 210626-N-OI940-1023
    Resolution: 3721x2658
    Size: 988.28 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAN Antonio LCAC Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAN Antonio LCAC Operations
    Helicopter Maintenance on San Antonio's Flight Deck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT