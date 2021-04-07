Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas City Airshow 2021 Day Two [Image 2 of 5]

    Kansas City Airshow 2021 Day Two

    GARDNER, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210704-N-JH293-1023
    GARDNER, Kan. (July 4, 2021) The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, perform at New Century Air Center during the Kansas City Air Show, July 4, 2021. The air show takes place during Kansas City Navy Week, which is the first in-person Navy Week since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and brings Sailors from different Navy units across the U.S. to conduct focused outreach with members of the community. Navy Weeks consist of a series of events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.04.2021 16:07
    Photo ID: 6720555
    VIRIN: 210704-N-JH293-1023
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: GARDNER, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas City Airshow 2021 Day Two [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Week
    air show
    Kansas City
    Leap Frogs
    recruiting
    KC

