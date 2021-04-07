210704-N-JH293-1007

GARDNER, Kan. (July 4, 2021) The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, perform at New Century Air Center during the Kansas City Air Show, July 4, 2021. The air show takes place during Kansas City Navy Week, which is the first in-person Navy Week since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and brings Sailors from different Navy units across the U.S. to conduct focused outreach with members of the community. Navy Weeks consist of a series of events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.04.2021 16:07 Photo ID: 6720554 VIRIN: 210704-N-JH293-1007 Resolution: 3000x1956 Size: 1.02 MB Location: GARDNER, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kansas City Airshow 2021 Day Two [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.