    108th Army Band Marches in the Prescott Rodeo Days Parade [Image 5 of 6]

    108th Army Band Marches in the Prescott Rodeo Days Parade

    PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Zahnow 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the 108th Army Band march during the Prescott Rodeo Days Parade in Prescott, AZ, on Jul. 3, 2021. This event is one of many that “Arizona’s Own” participate in across the State.

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.04.2021 11:57
    Photo ID: 6720456
    VIRIN: 210703-A-SM218-052
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: PRESCOTT, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 108th Army Band Marches in the Prescott Rodeo Days Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arizona national guard
    prescott
    azng
    108th army band
    arizona's own

