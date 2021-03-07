108th Army Band Marches in the Prescott Rodeo Days Parade

Members of the 108th Army Band march during the Prescott Rodeo Days Parade in Prescott, AZ, on Jul. 3, 2021. This event is one of many that “Arizona’s Own” participate in across the State.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2021 11:57
|Photo ID:
|6720456
|VIRIN:
|210703-A-SM218-052
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|PRESCOTT, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
