108th Army Band Marches in the Prescott Rodeo Days Parade

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Steven Brining, Commander of the 108th Army Band, marches his unit at the Prescott Rodeo Days Parade in Prescott, AZ on Jul. 3, 2021. The 108th Army Band is known as “Arizona’s Own” by performing for every major National Guard Command in Arizona and for numerous concerts and parades in various communities throughout the State.
