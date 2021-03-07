Chief Warrant Officer 3 Steven Brining, Commander of the 108th Army Band, marches his unit at the Prescott Rodeo Days Parade in Prescott, AZ on Jul. 3, 2021. The 108th Army Band is known as “Arizona’s Own” by performing for every major National Guard Command in Arizona and for numerous concerts and parades in various communities throughout the State.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2021 Date Posted: 07.04.2021 11:57 Photo ID: 6720455 VIRIN: 210703-A-SM218-950 Resolution: 4362x2972 Size: 1.58 MB Location: PRESCOTT, AZ, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 108th Army Band Marches in the Prescott Rodeo Days Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.