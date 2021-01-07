210701-N-UN585-2097

BLACK SEA (July 1, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) watch as the British Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel HMS Trent (P224) passes by to simulate towing Ross as part of Exercise Sea Breeze, July 1, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukranian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

