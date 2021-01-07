Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210701-N-UN585-2058 [Image 6 of 13]

    210701-N-UN585-2058

    BLACK SEA

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    BLACK SEA (July 1, 2021) Seaman Ryan Dozier, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), stands lookout as the ship participates in a towing exercise as part of Exercise Sea Breeze, July 1, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukranian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.04.2021 07:33
    Photo ID: 6720366
    VIRIN: 210701-N-UN585-2058
    Resolution: 4233x2822
    Size: 466.6 KB
    Location: BLACK SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210701-N-UN585-2058 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210701-N-UN585-1020
    210701-N-UN585-1021
    210701-N-UN585-2028
    210701-N-UN585-2037
    210701-N-UN585-2041
    210701-N-UN585-2058
    210701-N-UN585-2078
    210701-N-UN585-2097
    210701-N-UN585-2099
    210701-N-UN585-2112
    210701-N-UN585-2118
    210701-N-UN585-2132
    210701-N-UN585-2148

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    US6thFleet
    BlackSea
    ExerciseSeaBreeze
    SB21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT