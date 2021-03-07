Food is prepared for dozens of customers at a food stand during the Camp Foster Festival on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 3, 2021. Marine Corps Community Services holds the Camp Foster Festival every year to bring food, performances, and amusement park rides for service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Deseanogomez)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2021 02:47
|Photo ID:
|6720279
|VIRIN:
|210703-M-DC994-2156
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Foster Festival [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ricardo Deseanogomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
