Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Foster Festival [Image 8 of 8]

    Camp Foster Festival

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Deseanogomez 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Food is prepared for dozens of customers at a food stand during the Camp Foster Festival on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 3, 2021. Marine Corps Community Services holds the Camp Foster Festival every year to bring food, performances, and amusement park rides for service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Deseanogomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.04.2021 02:47
    Photo ID: 6720279
    VIRIN: 210703-M-DC994-2156
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Foster Festival [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ricardo Deseanogomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Foster Festival
    Camp Foster Festival
    Camp Foster Festival
    Camp Foster Festival
    Camp Foster Festival
    Camp Foster Festival
    Camp Foster Festival
    Camp Foster Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Festival
    Camp Foster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT