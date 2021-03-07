Food is prepared for dozens of customers at a food stand during the Camp Foster Festival on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 3, 2021. Marine Corps Community Services holds the Camp Foster Festival every year to bring food, performances, and amusement park rides for service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Deseanogomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2021 Date Posted: 07.04.2021 02:47 Photo ID: 6720279 VIRIN: 210703-M-DC994-2156 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.52 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Foster Festival [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ricardo Deseanogomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.