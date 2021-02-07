U.S. Army Maj. Gen Laura Yeager, Commanding General, 40th Infantry Division, Brig. Gen. Joel Vowell, Commanding General, United States Army Japan, and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of the Ground Staff, JGSDF, Lt. Gen. Shin Nozawa, Commanding General, Middle Army, JGSDF, conduct a combined office call with all major generals at Camp Itami, July 2, 2021. The meeting was conducted during Orient Shield 21-2 and allowed the Major Generals to discuss operations of the current exercise, new ways to improve future joint operations and interoperability, and improve relations between commanders. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

