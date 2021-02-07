Combined Office Call

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of the Ground Staff, JGSDF, is briefed during a camp tour and battlefield circulation during Orient Shield 21-2 at Camp Itami, July 2, 2021. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

