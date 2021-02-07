Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Office Call [Image 5 of 12]

    Combined Office Call

    JAPAN

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of the Ground Staff, JGSDF, is briefed during a camp tour and battlefield circulation during Orient Shield 21-2 at Camp Itami, July 2, 2021. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.03.2021 20:15
    JGSDF
    exercise
    commander
    Army
    Orient Shield

