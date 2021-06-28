Key leaders visit and observe live fire at Yausubetsu Training Area June 28 during exercise Orient Shield 21-2

Lt. Gen. Yasunori Morishita, 陸上自衛隊 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force vice chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Hideaki Mitsui, JGSDF Northern Army deputy chief of staff for operations, Maj. Gen Laura Yeager, 40th Infantry Division commander, and Taro Yamato, Ministry of Defense, deputy director of defense policy bureau, visited Yausubetsu Training Area June 28 to observe live fire during exercise Orient Shield.



After the live fire, the leaders went down to the firing line to meet the Soldiers and members and thank them for their hard work and successful training accomplishments. This was the first time since Orient Shields inception in 1982 that bilateral live fire occurred in Japan between U.S. Army HIMARS and JGSDF MLRS.



Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

(U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

