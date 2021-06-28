Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key leaders visit and observe live fire at Yausubetsu Training Area June 28 during exercise Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 14 of 14]

    Key leaders visit and observe live fire at Yausubetsu Training Area June 28 during exercise Orient Shield 21-2

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Lt. Gen. Yasunori Morishita, 陸上自衛隊 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force vice chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Hideaki Mitsui, JGSDF Northern Army deputy chief of staff for operations, Maj. Gen Laura Yeager, 40th Infantry Division commander, and Taro Yamato, Ministry of Defense, deputy director of defense policy bureau, visited Yausubetsu Training Area June 28 to observe live fire during exercise Orient Shield.

    After the live fire, the leaders went down to the firing line to meet the Soldiers and members and thank them for their hard work and successful training accomplishments. This was the first time since Orient Shields inception in 1982 that bilateral live fire occurred in Japan between U.S. Army HIMARS and JGSDF MLRS.

    Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.
    (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key leaders visit and observe live fire at Yausubetsu Training Area June 28 during exercise Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Hokkaido
    40th Infantry Division
    JGSDF
    17th Field Artillery Brigade
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Camp Itami
    Yausubetsu Training Area
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army
    Orient Shield 21-2
    Bilateral Live Fire Exercise

