210702-M-BA505-1041 OLESHKY SANDS, Ukraine (July 2, 2021) Ukrainian Marines, assigned to 1st Battalion advance forward during the land capability media day part of Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 in Oleshky Sands, Ukraine, July 2, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Marine photo by Capt. Michaela Connally)

