210701-N-N0901-0002 ODESA, Ukraine (July 2, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) from the topside of the Royal Navy HMS Trent (P224) Odesa, Ukraine during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, July 2, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (Photo courtesy of the Royal Navy HMS Trent /Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2021 10:47
|Photo ID:
|6720072
|VIRIN:
|210701-N-N0901-0002
|Resolution:
|3772x2829
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|ODESA, UA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sea Breeze 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Richard Hoffner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
