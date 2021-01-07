Naval Museum hosts a promotion ceremony

Lieutenant Commander Emmanuel "Manny" Sayoc, assigned to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, is promoted to the rank of Commander in a ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin in a ceremony in front of members of his command and family. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

