Lieutenant Commander Emmanuel "Manny" Sayoc, assigned to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, is promoted to the rank of Commander in a ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin in a ceremony in front of members of his command and family. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2021 14:07
|Photo ID:
|6719120
|VIRIN:
|210701-N-TG517-022
|Resolution:
|3370x2216
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum hosts a promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
