USO Summer Tour 2021

U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten (left), vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López (on guitar), the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, perform on stage with the band LOCASH during the USO Summer Tour, July 1, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The USO brings shows to hundreds of thousands of American service members around the world. This is the first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted U.S. service members worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyler McQuiston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US