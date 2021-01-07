Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Summer Tour 2021 [Image 4 of 7]

    USO Summer Tour 2021

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyler McQuiston 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten (right), vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Taylor Williamson (left), comedian, perform on stage during the USO Summer Tour, July 1, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The USO brings shows to hundreds of thousands of American service members around the world. This is the first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted U.S. service members worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyler McQuiston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.02.2021 13:37
    Photo ID: 6719080
    VIRIN: 210701-F-RI984-035
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Summer Tour 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    AETC
    JBSA
    SEAC"
    "TheJointStaff
    #GenHyten

