U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Zacchaeus McEwen, 501st Combat Support Wing deputy flight commander financial management analysis, cuts a cake at the 501st Combat Support Wing Pride Day 5K Fun Run at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, June 26, 2021. In honor of Pride Month, the Pathfinder Diversity & Inclusion Group along with members of the 501st CSW community celebrated and honored service members and families within our DOD community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2021 12:45
|Photo ID:
|6713740
|VIRIN:
|210626-F-IM475-1043
|Resolution:
|4168x6245
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Pathfinder Pride Run [Image 46 of 46], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
