U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Zacchaeus McEwen, 501st Combat Support Wing deputy flight commander financial management analysis, speaks at the 501st Combat Support Wing Pride Day 5K Fun Run at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, June 26, 2021. In honor of Pride Month, the Pathfinder Diversity & Inclusion Group along with members of the 501st CSW community celebrated and honored service members and families within our DOD community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

Date Taken: 06.26.2021
Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
This work, 2021 Pathfinder Pride Run [Image 46 of 46], by SrA Jennifer Zima