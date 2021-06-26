210626-N-LN075-1030 RED SEA (June 26, 2021) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Le’Andre Johnson, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), signals an AV-8B Harrier ground-attack aircraft, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), during flight operations in the Red Sea, June 26. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

