    RED SEA

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210626-N-LN075-1030 RED SEA (June 26, 2021) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Le’Andre Johnson, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), signals an AV-8B Harrier ground-attack aircraft, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), during flight operations in the Red Sea, June 26. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 05:50
    Photo ID: 6713064
    VIRIN: 210626-N-LN075-1030
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 917.95 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210626-N-LN075-1030 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAILORS
    U.S. NAVY
    READINESS
    LHD 7
    FLIGHT DECK OPERATIONS
    FORGED BY THE SEA

