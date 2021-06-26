210626-N-LN075-2017 RED SEA (June 26, 2021) - Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) fight a simulated fire during damage control training in the Red Sea, June 26. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

