Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M2A1 .50 cal machine gun range [Image 4 of 5]

    M2A1 .50 cal machine gun range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, fire a M2A1 machine gun at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 04:22
    Photo ID: 6712964
    VIRIN: 210624-A-BS310-0092
    Resolution: 7970x5313
    Size: 27.59 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M2A1 .50 cal machine gun range [Image 5 of 5], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    M2A1 .50 cal machine gun range
    M2A1 .50 cal machine gun range
    M2A1 .50 cal machine gun range
    M2A1 .50 cal machine gun range
    M2A1 .50 cal machine gun range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT