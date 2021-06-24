U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, fire M2A1 machine guns at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
This work, M2A1 .50 cal machine gun range [Image 5 of 5], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
