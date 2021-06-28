210628-N-ON904-1008 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 28, 2021) Lt. Benjamin Paddock, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, Navy Region Japan, tallies votes for a curry tasting event of various flavors from different districts in Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 20:00
|Photo ID:
|6712675
|VIRIN:
|210628-N-ON904-1008
|Resolution:
|6642x4428
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Admiral Fort Hosts Curry Tasting in Japan [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT