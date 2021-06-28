210628-N-ON904-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 28, 2021) Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, Navy Region Japan, hosts a curry tasting event with flavors from areas around Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 20:00
|Photo ID:
|6712670
|VIRIN:
|210628-N-ON904-1002
|Resolution:
|3560x5340
|Size:
|952.12 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Admiral Fort Hosts Curry Tasting in Japan [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
