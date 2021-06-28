Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Fort Hosts Curry Tasting in Japan [Image 1 of 6]

    Rear Admiral Fort Hosts Curry Tasting in Japan

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Estrella 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    210628-N-ON904-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 28, 2021) Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, Navy Region Japan, hosts a curry tasting event with flavors from areas around Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/RELEASED)

    Japan
    CNFJ
    Admiral
    Curry
    CNRJ
    Tasting

